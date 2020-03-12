Coronavirus Will Transform Project Development And Finance

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The emergence of COVID-19 is already disrupting the project development and finance market in profound ways. Supply chains have been interrupted as workforces are furloughed, leading to cascading series of delays. This has been most immediately felt in early- and intermediate-stage manufacturing processes of components that are eventually integrated into a wide range of energy, infrastructure and industrial projects. Disputes will inevitably arise surrounding the interpretation of existing contractual provisions and applicable statutory and equitable principles of law in light of the current outbreak. The more lasting impact of COVID-19, however, will be a fundamental rethinking of how project development and...

