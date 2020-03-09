Vitol Blasts 4th Circ. In Bid To Toss FERC Enforcement Case

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Vitol Inc. on Friday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission waited too long to pursue approximately $3.75 million in market manipulation penalties against the company and one of its traders, an argument that places the commodity trading giant at odds with a recent Fourth Circuit ruling it claims is "poorly reasoned." Vitol, along with trader Federico Corteggiano, told a California federal judge that the electricity market trading flagged by FERC occurred outside of a five-year statute of limitations, which means the agency's January suit seeking to enforce almost $2.75 million in fines and disgorgement against Vitol and a $1 million penalty...

