DC Circ. Seems Poised To Let Trump Expedite Deportations

Law360, Washington (March 6, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday appeared likely to overturn a lower court's decision blocking the Trump administration from implementing a policy to fast-track deportation of unauthorized immigrants, with a three-judge panel suggesting that such a move is at the government's full discretion. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking permission to enforce the contested policy announced last summer, which would vastly expand the categories of immigrants who can be deported without a full immigration court hearing. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Scott Stewart argued that a D.C. federal judge who temporarily blocked the government's plan in September lacked the authority to...

