Alaska Health Plan's Gender Transition Exclusion Ruled Illegal

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge has ruled that a state health plan's blanket refusal to cover gender transition surgery ran afoul of federal anti-discrimination law, finding the policy treated individuals differently based on the sex they were assigned at birth. U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland in his order Friday granted Jennifer Fletcher's request for partial summary judgment in her Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 case against the state of Alaska. According to the order, Fletcher works for the state as a legislative librarian. The judge held that the exclusion for gender transition-related surgery in AlaskaCare, the plan...

