FTC Sues Colo. Credit Repair Co. For $6M Over Fraud Scheme

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has leveled allegations of fraud against Colorado-based credit repair company BoostMyScore LLC for lying to consumers about the legality of its offerings, seeking potentially over $6.6 million.

BoostMyScore and its founder and CEO William Airy were sued in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on Friday under the Credit Repair Organizations Act, the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act for allegedly operating an “unlawful credit repair business” that lied to consumers through deceptive websites, social media posts, print and radio advertisements, and telemarketing.

Denver-based BoostMyScore has...

