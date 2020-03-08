Quinn Atty Has COVID-19 As NYC Staff Prepares To Stay Home

Law360 (March 8, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Quinn Emanuel partner based in the firm's New York City office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the firm said Sunday, adding that it will have personnel at the office work from home for the next week. In a statement, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said it received results over the weekend showing the male partner had tested positive for COVID-19. His symptoms are minor and he is resting at home, according to the firm. The partner has been home since March 2 “because of reported infections in his religious community in Westchester County,” the firm said....

