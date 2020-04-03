Investor Drops Swaps Loss Claim Against Lloyds Unit

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 5:03 PM BST) -- A London judge has dismissed a legal dispute between a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and a property investor over the alleged misselling of crisis-era financial products that was set to head to trial this month. Judge Mark Pelling dismissed businessman Jonathan Schofield’s suit on March 5 after both parties signed off on the order. No further details were disclosed. The judge did not make an order for costs. Schofield, who specializes in commercial property developments, alleged the bank breached the terms set out in the ISDA master agreement that underpinned the derivatives products it sold him in 2007,...

