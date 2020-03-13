Insurers Add Salvage Costs To Maersk Ship Fire Dispute

Law360, London (March 13, 2020, 5:28 PM GMT) -- More than 100 companies and their insurers have added a further $23,700 to their $550,000 claim against Danish shipping giant Maersk Line AS for the cost of salvaging cargo from a vessel that caught fire. The businesses, including insurers such as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Middle East and companies shipping a range of products, are seeking to pin blame for the blaze on Maersk, claiming a volatile chemical was left exposed to the sun and caught fire during a voyage from a port in the Middle East in July 2015. In a High Court filing on March 6, which has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS