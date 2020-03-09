Scotiabank Unit Deal Ends Bahamas Client's Damages Appeal

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 6:38 PM GMT) -- A Scotiabank customer in the Bahamas withdrew his bid for more damages from the lender Monday after the parties reached an agreement halfway through arguments before the highest court for overseas British territories. Matthew Slater, counsel for Scotiabank (Bahamas) Ltd., told the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council that Jerome Forbes, who had sued the lender after it froze his personal and business bank accounts in August 2008 without warning, has dropped his appeal over the calculation of damages owed. Slater said the two sides had entered talks over the weekend, the terms of which remain confidential. "We're very pleased you...

