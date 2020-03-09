LC&F Administrators Win Disclosure Battle Over Farm Funds

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 3:41 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday ordered the director of an equestrian center to explain why the proceeds from horse sales went to one of his companies rather than administrators recouping money for investors of the failed minibond company London Capital & Finance. Insolvency Judge Mark Mullen also ordered Sean Cubitt, the director of FS Equestrian, to hand over accounting records, invoices, contracts and bank statements connected to the sale of horses, saying there were “gaps” in what was happening inside the company. The judge noted that Cubitt had promised to fill in the blanks, but had yet to do so. ...

