Latham, Skadden, Weil Help Guide Aon's $30B Willis Takeover

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 4:48 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurance giant Aon will buy its close rival Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion, in a takeover advised by law firms Latham & Watkins, Freshfields, Weil and Skadden. The deal will see the combination of the world’s second and third biggest brokers by revenue and create a company worth $80 billion. The combined business could now be the biggest broker in the world, surpassing Marsh, which last year secured its place in the top spot after buying broker JLT for $5.6 billion. The tie-up was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP for Aon, and by...

