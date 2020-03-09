BakerHostetler Taps Winston Atty For San Francisco Launch

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- In a continuation of the firm's West Coast expansion, BakerHostetler announced Monday that it has launched a new San Francisco office, hiring the now-former managing partner for Winston & Strawn LLP's office in the city to lead the outpost. In addition to having led Winston's San Francisco office, Robb Adkins also served as the head of litigation for the firm's California offices and co-chaired its white collar, regulatory defense and investigations practice. "Winston & Strawn is a great firm with fantastic attorneys who I worked with for almost a decade," Adkins said. "But the time was right for me to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS