Hyundai Attys Win $550K In Fees In Gray Market TM Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Hyundai won over half a million dollars in attorney fees in its trademark lawsuit over a supplier’s Hyundai-branded auto parts after a Nevada federal judge found that the supplier acted maliciously by telling a dealer that Hyundai “boils puppies in oil behind the plant.” In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan billed Ohio-based supplier Midwest Industrial Supply Co. and related Minnesota entity Alliance Automotive LLC $551,373 in fees stemming from Hyundai’s lawsuit, which claimed that the defendants illegally sold so-called gray market auto parts to U.S. dealers as “genuine” Hyundai parts, when the parts were only approved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS