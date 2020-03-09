Activism, ESG And Coronavirus Are Hot Topics For M&A Attys

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The state of shareholder activism, an increased push for environmental, social and governance policies at publicly traded companies, and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on the world of mergers and acquisitions were among the hot topics at Tulane Law School's 32nd Corporate Law Institute in New Orleans. Here, Law360 explores the major takeaways from last week's conference for anyone who wasn't there, or was distracted by the fun of the French Quarter. Shareholder Activism Continues to Evolve Unsurprisingly, the conference featured plenty of discussion about the state of shareholder activism, which in recent years has morphed to include far more...

