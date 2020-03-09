Ropes & Gray, Paul Hastings Steer $200M Bat Maker Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP represented a baseball and softball equipment manufacturer in its $200 million acquisition by Paul Hastings LLP-represented private equity group Compass Diversified Holdings, another sports-related addition to the company's portfolio, the companies said Monday. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Marucci Sports LLC will be purchased by Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, which has majority investments in several consumer product companies. Marucci Sports, founded in 2009, makes wood and metal bats, gloves, and other accessories for baseball and softball players, the company said. "When we launched Marucci Sports, our goal was to offer all players, regardless of age or level, big-league quality products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS