Supreme Court Rejects Design Patent And Copyright Cases

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a pair of intellectual property cases that raised questions about design patents and providing inaccurate information to the U.S. Copyright Office. Design Patents The first rejection was Automotive Body Parts Association's appeal of a July Federal Circuit decision, in which the panel refused to invalidate two design patents covering automotive body parts for Ford's F-150 pickup truck. Under the law, a design patent cannot cover a "primarily functional" design. The ABPA, a trade association for auto parts distributors, argued that Ford's patents are functional, because F-150 owners want replacement parts that...

