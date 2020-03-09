Bowmark Supplies Equity And Debt Financing To UK Tech Biz

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Bowmark Capital said Monday it purchased a minority stake in communications technology company Focus Group and provided £150 million ($196 million) in additional debt funding to support future acquisitions. Bowmark Capital LLP said it took a "significant minority stake" in Focus Group, although the size of the stake and the pricing were not disclosed. Bowmark, a U.K.-based private equity firm focused on middle markets, also provided a debt facility of £150 million "to accelerate [Focus Group's] successful acquisition program," the announcement said. Focus Group is a U.K.-based communications and information technology company. It markets services such as voice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS