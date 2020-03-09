Zurich Beats Bulk Of £4.8M Fire Claim Over Safety Disclosure

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 6:12 PM GMT) -- A U.K. judge on Monday rejected a recycling plant’s claim for more than £4.3 million ($5.6 million) from Zurich to replace a sorting machine destroyed in a fire, saying the insurer was entitled to void the coverage due to undisclosed safety concerns. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill determined in her 39-page written ruling that Zurich Insurance PLC would have denied Niramax Group Ltd. coverage for the equipment in September 2015 if it knew about concerns a prior underwriter had with the recycler’s fire suppression system and the special terms it imposed. That decision was based on her additional finding that Zurich’s insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS