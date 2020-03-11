Dems Hope Paid Sick Leave Will Soon Be A Done Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- House Democrats threw full-throated support behind legislation that would provide seven paid sick days for American workers, saying at a hearing Wednesday they hope lawmakers can say “case closed” to debates about the merits of paid leave amid a public health crisis like the coronavirus. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., called the U.S.’ lack of a paid sick leave policy “simply inexcusable” and said the nation should have learned its lesson after 2009’s swine flu pandemic, which killed almost 12,500 Americans. Citing “deep concerns” about the coronavirus, which received the “pandemic” label Wednesday, Adams said American workers “are particularly vulnerable to this...

