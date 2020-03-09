Pa. Justices Urged To Side With Workers In Amazon OT Case

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Two workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse have asked Pennsylvania's highest court to find that state wage laws — unlike their federal counterparts — allowed them to earn compensation for time spent passing through security checks after completing their scheduled shifts. Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled five years ago that time spent undergoing post-shift security screenings is not compensable under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Neal Heimbach and Karen Salesky said in a brief to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday that the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, or PMWA, set a more worker-friendly standard that they urged the state's high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS