SDNY Courthouses Ban Entry To Any Exposed To Coronavirus

Law360, New York (March 9, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT) -- The Southern District of New York on Monday enacted new restrictions on who may enter the courts due to the coronavirus outbreak, barring entry to anyone who recently traveled to countries that are hardest hit by the virus or those who have come into contact with it. Monday’s ban applies to anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran in the past 14 days or has been around someone who traveled to one of the countries in the same period. (Getty) In an order, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon said the ban applies to anyone who has traveled to...

