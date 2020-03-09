SEC Says Priest In Fraud Case Threatened Potential Witness

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a priest facing stock fraud charges of attempting to influence the testimony of a potential witness by threatening to sue him unless he recanted earlier statements to the agency and paid $10,000, according to a court filing. In a Friday letter to U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris, SEC attorneys in Boston said defendant Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson had made the threats through his attorney, Douglas Brooks of LibbyHoopes PC. The SEC attached an email in which Brooks demanded that the potential witness, Rev. Fr. Theodore J. Barbas, swear under oath in writing...

