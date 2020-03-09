FSCS Warns Solicitors Affected By Failed Insurer CBL Europe

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 6:06 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s lifeboat fund on Monday called for 300 law firms affected by the collapse of professional indemnity insurer CBL Insurance Europe DAC to get in contact as soon as possible. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is trying to track down customers of the Ireland-based insurer after the company entered liquidation on Feb. 25. CBL Europe has been in administration since March 2018, shortly after being ordered to cease writing new business by the Central Bank of Ireland. It continued paying claims until December 2019. CBL primarily sold general insurance lines like professional indemnity, property insurance and credit and surety insurance. It...

