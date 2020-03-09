Fed. Circ. Upholds Uniloc's Ad Patent Challenged By Apple

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Apple was dealt a blow in its patent fight with prolific plaintiff Uniloc after the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that the smartphone giant failed to show that the disputed claims of Uniloc's online advertising patent are invalid. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decision last March that upheld the validity of Uniloc's patent, which relates to delivering location-based advertisements to user devices. Apple had argued on appeal that the PTAB misinterpreted a key phrase: "predetermined maximum amount of time." The board erred in finding that the phrase...

