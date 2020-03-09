Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mayer Brown Atty Fights To Keep Startup Suit In NY

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner accusing an electric car startup of tricking him into accepting an in-house counsel job and then illegally firing him told a New York federal judge Friday his suit shouldn't be transferred to California because he was given bogus information about stock options while in the Empire State.

Hong Liu, who was a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office before leaving to join California-based Faraday Future as general counsel, urged U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels to reject the company's motion last month to kick his suit to the Golden State if he doesn't dismiss...

