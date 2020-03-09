1-800 Contacts Disputes FTC Found 'Take It Or Leave It' Deals

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Contact lens purveyor 1-800 Contacts assailed the Federal Trade Commission on Monday for using "incomplete and irrelevant information" to supplement its arguments at the Second Circuit that the company's trademark settlements with competitors over online advertising were too restrictive and hurt consumers. After an appeals panel asked the FTC during oral arguments Thursday to back up assertions that the 1-800 Contacts Inc. trademark settlements at the center of the dispute could have been inked with less restrictive advertising limits on competitors, the agency responded the next day with examples of rivals that claimed they had little choice but to accede to...

