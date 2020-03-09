Altera Ruling Makes Transfer Pricing Uncertain, Justices Told

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Manufacturers and other trade groups have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear chipmaker Altera’s challenge to cost-sharing rules, arguing that the Ninth Circuit’s decision to uphold the regulations introduces uncertainty to long-held transfer pricing norms. In a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, trade groups including the National Association of Manufacturers asked justices to hear the chipmaker Altera's challenge to Treasury rules on cost-sharing agreements. (AP) NAM, along with a dozen other trade associations and industry groups, on Friday asked the high court to grant Intel subsidiary Altera’s petition for a writ of certiorari in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS