Sens. Float Bill To Combat 'Exclusionary Conduct'

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators have introduced a bill that changes the law to make it easier for enforcers to take on anti-competitive activity by presuming more harmful conduct and by not requiring the definition of specific markets in certain situations. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, floated the Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act on Tuesday, which would amend the Clayton Act to make “exclusionary conduct” an unfair method of competition when undertaken by a dominant firm, tweak standards in the statute covering market definition and limit courts' ability to declare industries immune...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS