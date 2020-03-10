House Dems Advance Bill To Audit FCC Disaster Response

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Democrat-backed bill that would increase oversight of the Federal Communications Commission's response to natural disasters is headed for a vote by the full House Energy and Commerce Committee after clearing a subcommittee on party lines Tuesday morning. The RESILIENT Networks Act directs the FCC to roll out a new framework governing how communications providers respond to emergencies, including a mandate that providers team up to keep networks online during a disaster and share information regarding outages. The measure also tasks a government watchdog with auditing the FCC's response to Hurricane Maria, as Democrats have repeatedly expressed concerns about the agency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS