Bracewell Adds Renewables Partner From Sidley

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has boosted its renewable energy practice by bringing aboard a former Sidley Austin LLP counsel who represents commodity traders, hedge funds and other financial industry players in the development and operation of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Danielle Garbien joined Bracewell as a partner in the firm's New York office on March 6 after spending three years at Sidley. She works on financing wind and solar project development through structuring hedges, as well as crafting agreements to purchase the electricity produced by those projects and long-term credit facilities for wholesale and retail power contracts. Garbien, who also spent...

