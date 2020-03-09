Philly Bar Likens ICE Courthouse Arrests To 'Police State'

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Calling warrantless arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Pennsylvania courthouses “hauntingly reminiscent” of a police state, the Philadelphia Bar Association on Monday condemned the federal agency and urged court administrators around the state to bar ICE agents from the courts. Bar association chancellor and retired Judge A. Michael Snyder said that immigration agents coming into court to arrest targeted undocumented immigrants violated the right of due process and discouraged immigrants from any interaction with the courts, even for matters unrelated to their immigration status. “The entrance of agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement service into courthouses or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS