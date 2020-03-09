Ex-JetBlue Analyst Appeals Grounding Of Bias Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former JetBlue analyst filed an appeal Monday of the nixing of her age and race bias suit against the airline, challenging a Florida federal court's finding that she couldn't muster enough evidence to rebut the airline's stance that it legally fired her because of shoddy work. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger granted JetBlue Airways Corp.'s bid for summary judgment last month on Lynne Gibson's claims that the airline flouted the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and other anti-discrimination statutes when it fired her from her job as a senior analyst with a team tasked with collecting data about the company's...

