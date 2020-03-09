PPG Can't Dodge Trial In Ex-Manager's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Paint manufacturing giant PPG Industries Inc. must face trial in a former manager's suit alleging it illegally fired her after her second child was born instead of letting her keep teleworking, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone accepted a recommendation from Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly that PPG be denied summary judgment over claims made by former product support manager Rachael DeMeio that she was illegally demoted and ousted based on a belief that she couldn't successfully juggle her demanding job with two young children. As part of his order, Judge Cercone swatted away PPG's...

