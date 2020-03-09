Calif. Appeals Court Upholds Local Ban On Pot Dispensary

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A state appellate court has ruled that a central California county's ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries as a "public nuisance" is enforceable, due to how much the cannabis landscape in the Golden State had changed since the prior repeal of a similar ban. The court had previously held that the Board of Supervisors of Kern County, California, could not reinstitute a ban on dispensaries that voters had successfully protested, unless a "material change in circumstances" had taken place. In examining whether such a shift had occurred between February 2012, when the previous ban on cannabis dispensaries had been struck down, and May...

