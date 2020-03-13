Lease Strategies For Retailers Before And During Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- With the continued rise in e-commerce — and the resulting decline in store foot traffic — many retailers are grappling with how to right-size an unruly and unsustainable store footprint. Some retailers, like Macy’s Inc., have been able to downsize their store count without a bankruptcy filing. Others, like Forever 21 and The Walking Company Holdings Inc., have used bankruptcy as a means by which to downsize their brick and mortar operations. And still others, plagued by crushing debt, declining sales and long-term leases, have been forced to liquidate the entirety of their operations. Until recently — and particularly in a strong...

