IP Hires: McDermott, Nixon Peabody, Cooley

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT) -- McDermott, Nixon Peabody and Cooley each added intellectual property pros to their teams recently, with hires from Sheppard Mullin, Faegre and Cleary Gottlieb, respectively. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. McDermott Boosts DC Office With Ex-Sheppard Mullin Attorney April Weisbruch McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a former Sheppard Mullin associate with experience in large-scale intellectual property litigation and patent counseling, bolstering its intellectual property practice group in Washington, D.C. April Weisbruch joined McDermott as a partner after a decade spent helping clients in the life sciences and high-tech industries with all aspects of intellectual property. Before joining Sheppard Mullin, Weisbruch spent seven years at...

