Federal Prosecutor Apparently Killed Wife And Self, Police Say

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Authorities are investigating the possibility that a federal prosecutor in Northern California may have shot his wife dead and then killed himself, local and federal law enforcement agencies said Monday. Timothy Delgado, a 43-year-old assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, was found dead on Sunday along with his wife Tamara in their home in Granite Bay, a suburb north of the state capital Sacramento, authorities said. "Timothy and Tamara are married and we believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself," the Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote Monday on Facebook. "Our deepest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS