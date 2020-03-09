6th Circ. Backs 10-Year Sentence For Actor's Money Manager

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A financial manager who had previously scammed “Cool Hand Luke” actor Harry Dean Stanton lost a bid Monday at the Sixth Circuit challenging his 10-year sentence in a separate case in which he was accused of ripping off several senior citizens, including his own father. The Sixth Circuit panel said in an unpublished opinion that the lower court did not err last year when it ordered William Wise Jr. to serve 120 months behind bars after he pled guilty to skimming retirement savings from senior citizens in a scheme that eventually forced his own father to file for bankruptcy after losing...

