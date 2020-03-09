GM Slams Fiat's Bid To Dodge UAW Bribery-Related RICO Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- General Motors told a Michigan federal judge Monday it fully fleshed out its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing senior auto workers union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process and disadvantage rival carmakers like GM. GM filed its opposition to dismissal bids from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its U.S. unit, FCA US LLC, as well as former FCA executive Alphons Iacobelli, who is currently serving a 5½-year prison sentence for conspiring to bribe United Auto Workers officials. If it weren't for FCA's yearslong scheme currying favor with the UAW, General Motors wouldn't have...

