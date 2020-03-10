Lessons Learned From Remicade Biosimilar Patent Row

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- On March 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 affirmance in Janssen Biotech Inc. v. Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., resolving in Celltrion’s favor a long-standing dispute over its biosimilar of Janssen’s Remicade (infliximab). The appeal and cross-appeal concerned a set of opinions by U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Janssen appealed the district court’s finding that the manufacture of Celltrion’s Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb) did not infringe U.S. Patent No. 7,598,083, directed to a cell culture medium used to grow antibody-producing cells. Celltrion cross-appealed an earlier ruling...

