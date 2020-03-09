Union Foe Janus Wants High Court Return In Fee Dispute

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The ex-Illinois state worker who persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to let public-sector workers refuse to fund their unions urged the high court Monday to review a ruling that his union doesn't have to return the possibly millions of dollars in fees it collected over the years. Mark Janus petitioned the court to review a Seventh Circuit decision affirming that the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees isn't on the hook for refunds because it extracted these fees in accordance with the law at the time. But this "good faith defense" — which courts around the country have recently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS