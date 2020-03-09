ACLU Urges High Court To Halt 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy organizations are fighting the Trump administration’s bid to continue pushing asylum seekers back into Mexico, telling the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that the policy is illegal and puts migrants in danger. The organizations urged the high court to uphold a Ninth Circuit order, set to take effect on March 12, that will prevent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from forcing migrants within the circuit, which encompasses California and Arizona, to wait out their immigration court proceedings in Mexico. The federal government’s concerns that blocking the policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols,...

