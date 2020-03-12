4 Tips For Effective Antitrust Compliance Regimes

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department ushered in a new day for antitrust compliance programs last summer when it began allowing companies to receive reduced sentences or avoid prosecution for potential violations when they have an effective compliance regime in place. Prior to the July 2019 shift, the only way for companies to avoid prosecution in criminal antitrust investigations was to be the first party involved in a possible violation to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice under the agency’s leniency program. While cooperation and prompt reporting are still required, companies can now potentially avoid criminal charges even if they’re not the first...

