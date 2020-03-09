Honolulu Sues Fossil Fuel Cos. Over Climate Change Impacts

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Honolulu hit a slew of fossil fuel companies with a public nuisance and failure to warn lawsuit in Hawaii state court Monday, alleging they knew for decades about the negative impacts of their products on climate change but swept the info under the rug for the sake of profits. The city and county of Honolulu claimed entities of Sunoco, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, Shell, Chevron, BHP, BP and Marathon Petroleum Corp. knew for more than 50 years that unrestricted use of their fossil fuel products would create greenhouse gases that would warm the planet with catastrophic consequences. But, Honolulu alleges, they undertook a...

