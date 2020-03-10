Mondelez Global Hit With Class Claims Over OT Pay

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Mondelez Global LLC was hit Monday with a proposed class action accusing the snack food titan of stiffing sales service representatives of overtime wages for hours they worked doing administrative tasks at home and fielding client calls on weekends. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Palm Beach County resident Glenn Benzion says he and other sales service representatives were paid for the work they did going from one grocery store to another checking displays and inventory of Mondelez’s brands, but were not paid for the tasks they had to perform once they returned home or for the...

