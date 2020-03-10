Washington Water Quality Suit Is Just A Retread, EPA Says

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An environmental group is wrongfully repackaging claims from a previous suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the handling of a water quality plan for the Deschutes River in an attempt to slide additional responsibilities onto the EPA’s plate, the government told a Washington federal court. The EPA said on Monday that a new lawsuit filed by nonprofit Northwest Environmental Advocates is an attempt to relitigate and expand claims the group wishes it acted on during a previous legal battle, which ended with a win for the group when the court forced the agency to act on Washington state's plan...

