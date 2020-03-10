Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Bars Liberty's $4.3M Suit Against Contractors

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday threw out Liberty Mutual's suit alleging three renovation contractors are to blame for a 2014 fire at a Mississippi school that cost the insurer $4.3 million, applying the Mississippi high court's recent ruling that the school district's agreement with the general contractor bars the case.

In a brief opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit reversed a federal judge's ruling and ordered the dismissal of Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.'s subrogation action against Sullivan Enterprises Inc., Fowlkes Plumbing LLC and Quality Heat & Air Inc. The decision ends the insurer's bid to put the contractors...

