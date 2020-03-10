SEC OKs $5M Loan In Direct Lending Investments Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signaled its approval of a $5 million loan agreement between adviser Direct Lending Investments LLC and some of its investment vehicles Monday, telling a California federal court that the deal would protect the interests of the parties involved. The now-defunct DLI was hit with an SEC enforcement action last year over an alleged scheme to overstate its valuation by $53 million between 2014 and 2017, which netted the investment adviser approximately $11 million in fraudulent management and performance fees it otherwise wouldn't have collected, the regulator says. DLI, which advised funds on investing in various...

