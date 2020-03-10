CMA Sent Back To The Drawing Board In £89M Pfizer Case

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 12:51 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled Tuesday that the U.K.'s competiton watchdog must review the evidence again in its £89.4 million ($114.7 million) excessive pricing case against Pfizer, but said that the agency had leeway to determine whether those prices were fair. Pfizer and Flynn Pharma won a reprieve over a ruling that they raised prices on an epilepsy drug too sharply.(AP) The Court of Appeal rejected the Competition and Markets Authority’s bid to reimpose findings that it conducted an adequate probe after Pfizer and Flynn Pharma hiked prices for an anti-epilepsy drug, ruling that it had a duty to conduct a fair evaluation...

