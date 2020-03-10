No Quick Answer For Hausfeld, Scott+Scott On Rival FX Suits

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 4:56 PM GMT) -- Britain’s specialist antitrust court has refused to make a quick decision on which of the two competing U.S. law firms can run a class action seeking more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) from several banks accused of rigging the global foreign exchange market. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said in a ruling Friday that it would decide which of the two claims is more suitable to be granted class action status, known as a collective proceedings order, under the U.K.’s infant class action regime during the main hearing of both applications in March 2021. Judge Marcus Smith held that it would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS